A car goes through the new car wash after the grand opening ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 1, 2024. Operated by the 100th Force Support Squadron, the automatic car wash will provide services to all who have base access. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Mott) (This photo has been alter for security purposes by blurring out the license plate.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2024 Date Posted: 03.05.2024 07:35 Photo ID: 8270532 VIRIN: 240301-F-WG663-1114 Resolution: 5775x3842 Size: 5.04 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAF Mildenhall opens new car wash [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.