USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts M9 Live Fire

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 21, 2024) Hospital Mate Lindsey Desrochers from Wolf Borough, New Hampshire, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious landing dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) fires an M9 Beretta during a live-fire exercise on the ship’s flight deck. Green Bay, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian)

Date Taken: 02.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.04.2024 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA by PO2 Matthew Bakerian