Navy SEALs Parachute into Arctic Waters

An East-Coast based U.S. Naval Special Warfare Operator (SEAL) jumps out of a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II, assigned to 27th Special Operations Wing, to conduct an over the water military free fall to strengthen interoperability with partner forces and develop skills in an extreme environment in Kodiak, Alaska, Feb. 25, 2024, during Arctic Edge 24. AE24 is an annual defense exercise for U.S. Northern Command emphasizing Joint Force operations in an extreme cold weather and high latitude environment and is designed to demonstrate the Command’s ability to conduct Globally Integrated Layered Defenses in the Arctic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Matthew Dickinson)

