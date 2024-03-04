Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy SEALs Parachute into Arctic Waters [Image 3 of 3]

    AK, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class matthew dickinson 

    Arctic Edge 2024

    An East-Coast based U.S. Naval Special Warfare Operator (SEAL) jumps out of a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II, assigned to 27th Special Operations Wing, to conduct an over the water military free fall to strengthen interoperability with partner forces and develop skills in an extreme environment in Kodiak, Alaska, Feb. 25, 2024, during Arctic Edge 24. AE24 is an annual defense exercise for U.S. Northern Command emphasizing Joint Force operations in an extreme cold weather and high latitude environment and is designed to demonstrate the Command’s ability to conduct Globally Integrated Layered Defenses in the Arctic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Matthew Dickinson)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 19:07
    Photo ID: 8269908
    VIRIN: 240225-N-GG858-1112
    Location: AK, US
    This work, Navy SEALs Parachute into Arctic Waters [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 matthew dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NORTHCOM
    Homeland Defense
    Arctic Security
    Always Vigilant
    AE24
    Arctic Edge 24

