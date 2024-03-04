Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, good Samaritan vessel rescue 2 mariners more than 1,700 miles east of Bermuda [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard, good Samaritan vessel rescue 2 mariners more than 1,700 miles east of Bermuda

    UNITED STATES

    03.04.1636

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Two mariners, a 20-year-old male and 24-year-old male, aboard the 19-foot sailing vessel were rescued March 4, 2024, by the 505-foot motor vessel Frio Ionian, a Coast Guard Automated Mutual-Assistance Vessel Rescue program, approximately 1,726 miles east of Bermuda AMVER is the Coast Guard Automated Mutual-Assistance Vessel Rescue program which allows vessels to voluntarily provide position updates for the response to search and rescue around the world. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of motor vessel Frio Ionian.)

    USCG
    rescue
    Bermuda
    D5
    AMVER

