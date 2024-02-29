Hotel Company Moto Run

New Marines with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the motivational run on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 29, 2024. The motivational run celebrates graduation from recruit training and serves as a first time for visiting families to see their new Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Judith Ann Lazaro)

