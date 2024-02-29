Lt. Col. Megan Rios assumes command of the 926th Aerospace Medical Squadron during March UTA, Nellis AFB, Nevada.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2024 18:33
|Photo ID:
|8267552
|VIRIN:
|240303-F-YR037-5054
|Resolution:
|4557x3646
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 926th AMDS Assumption of Command [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Lorna Booze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
