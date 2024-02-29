Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Guyana to Kenya, a Massachusetts Guardsman finds a taste of home [Image 1 of 4]

    From Guyana to Kenya, a Massachusetts Guardsman finds a taste of home

    NANYUKI, KENYA

    03.03.2024

    Photo by Maj. Joe Legros 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Spc. Denzil Paulsingh, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist with the 772nd Military Police Company, Massachusetts National Guard, poses for a photo during exercise Justified Accord 2024 (JA24) in front of the Counter Insurgency Terrorism and Stability Operations Training Centre in Nanyuki, Kenya, March 3, 2024. JA24 is U.S. Africa Command's largest exercise in East Africa, running from Feb. 26 - March 7. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and hosted in Kenya, this year's exercise will incorporate personnel and units from 23 nations. This multinational exercise builds readiness for the U.S. joint force, prepares regional partners for UN and AU mandated missions, and increases multinational interoperability in support of humanitarian assistance, disaster response and crisis response. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Joe Legros)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.03.2024 13:25
    Location: NANYUKI, KE
    Hometown: BOSTON, MA, US
    Hometown: CAPE COD, MA, US
    Hometown: DENNIS PORT, MA, US
    TAGS

    Massachusetts National Guard
    Kenya Defence Forces
    StrongerTogether
    JustifiedAccord
    772nd MP Co.
    211th MP Battalion

