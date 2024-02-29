U.S. Army Spc. Denzil Paulsingh, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist with the 772nd Military Police Company, Massachusetts National Guard, poses for a photo during exercise Justified Accord 2024 (JA24) in front of the Counter Insurgency Terrorism and Stability Operations Training Centre in Nanyuki, Kenya, March 3, 2024. JA24 is U.S. Africa Command's largest exercise in East Africa, running from Feb. 26 - March 7. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and hosted in Kenya, this year's exercise will incorporate personnel and units from 23 nations. This multinational exercise builds readiness for the U.S. joint force, prepares regional partners for UN and AU mandated missions, and increases multinational interoperability in support of humanitarian assistance, disaster response and crisis response. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Joe Legros)

From Guyana to Kenya, a Massachusetts Guardsman finds a taste of home