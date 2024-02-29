VICTORIA, Seychelles (Feb. 29, 2024) Indian navy Petty Officer Prema Ram Khokhar participates in exercise Cutlass Express 2024 (CE 24). Cutlass Express 2024, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa and sponsored by U.S. Africa Command, increases the readiness of U.S. forces; enhances maritime domain awareness and collaboration among participating nations; and strengthens the capability of partner nations to combat piracy and counter illicit trafficking and illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Chief Mass Communications Specialist Arif Patani)

