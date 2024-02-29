2024 Armed Forces Wrestling Championships

Army Spc. Dalton Roberts pins Navy Petty Officer 3rd ClassPablo Monreal during the Greco-Roman style wrestling portion of the 2024 Armed Forces Wrestling Championship at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. March 2, 2024. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

