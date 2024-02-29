Vice Chief of Staff of the Army Visits Project Convergence Capstone 4

Gen. James J. Mingus, U.S. Army Vice Chief of Staff, presents a coin to Spc. Beau A. Kaminski, an intelligence analyst assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps, during Project Convergence - Capstone 4 at Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024. Mingus met with XVIII Airborne Corps Soldiers to discuss the XVIII Airborne Corps experimentation efforts during PC-C4. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brahim Douglas)

