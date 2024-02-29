Gen. James J. Mingus, U.S. Army Vice Chief of Staff, presents a coin to Spc. Beau A. Kaminski, an intelligence analyst assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps, during Project Convergence - Capstone 4 at Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024. Mingus met with XVIII Airborne Corps Soldiers to discuss the XVIII Airborne Corps experimentation efforts during PC-C4. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brahim Douglas)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2024 17:56
|Photo ID:
|8266480
|VIRIN:
|240228-A-BC333-1578
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|13.13 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vice Chief of Staff of the Army Visits Project Convergence Capstone 4, by SGT Brahim Douglas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT