Combat Logistics Battalion 22 Homecoming

A U.S. Marine with Combat Logistics Battalion 22, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, reunites with his family after returning from deployment with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) (MEU (SOC)) in the U.S. Naval Fifth and Sixth Fleet area of operations on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 1, 2024. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group with the 26th MEU returned from their scheduled deployment to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brianna Lagarda Saenz)

