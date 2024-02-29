A U.S. Marine with Combat Logistics Battalion 22, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, reunites with his friends after returning from deployment with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) (MEU (SOC)) in the U.S. Naval Fifth and Sixth Fleet area of operations on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 1, 2024. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group with the 26th MEU returned from their scheduled deployment to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jackson Kirkiewicz)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2024 16:55
|Photo ID:
|8266398
|VIRIN:
|240301-M-VL742-1001
|Resolution:
|3492x5236
|Size:
|954.84 KB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Combat Logistics Battalion 22 Homecoming [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Jackson Kirkiewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
