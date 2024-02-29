Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The United States Navy Band marches in the annual Alexandria St. Patrick's Day Parade in Alexandria, VA. [Image 2 of 7]

    The United States Navy Band marches in the annual Alexandria St. Patrick's Day Parade in Alexandria, VA.

    ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Hagee 

    U.S. Navy Band

    240302-N-PN850-1058 WASHINGTON (Mar. 02, 2024) The United States Navy Band marches in the annual Alexandria St. Patrick's Day Parade in Alexandria, VA. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician First Class David J. Hagee)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 14:11
    Photo ID: 8266347
    VIRIN: 240302-N-PN850-1058
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, VA, US
    This work, The United States Navy Band marches in the annual Alexandria St. Patrick's Day Parade in Alexandria, VA. [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 David Hagee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

