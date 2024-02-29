2-2 SBCT FIST support in Sa Kaeo Province for Cobra Gold 2024

U.S. Army Pvt. Royle Brazier, a joint fire support specialist with 2nd Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, studies a military map in preparation to provide fire support coordination for mortar training and evaluation program (MORTEP) during Exercise Cobra Gold 24, March 1, 2024, in Sa Kaeo Province, Thailand. During the exercise, the Lancer Brigade will conduct small arms ranges, platoon situational training exercises (STX), squad and platoon-level live fire exercises (LFX), mortar training and evaluation program (MORTEP), field artillery firing tables, and conclude with a final exercise (FINEX). (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh, 7th Infantry Division)

