    2-2 SBCT FIST support in Sa Kaeo Province for Cobra Gold 2024 [Image 8 of 8]

    2-2 SBCT FIST support in Sa Kaeo Province for Cobra Gold 2024

    SA KAEO, THAILAND

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Pvt. Royle Brazier, a joint fire support specialist with 2nd Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, studies a military map in preparation to provide fire support coordination for mortar training and evaluation program (MORTEP) during Exercise Cobra Gold 24, March 1, 2024, in Sa Kaeo Province, Thailand. During the exercise, the Lancer Brigade will conduct small arms ranges, platoon situational training exercises (STX), squad and platoon-level live fire exercises (LFX), mortar training and evaluation program (MORTEP), field artillery firing tables, and conclude with a final exercise (FINEX). (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh, 7th Infantry Division)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 10:15
    Photo ID: 8266171
    VIRIN: 240301-A-TD292-1006
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 22.05 MB
    Location: SA KAEO, TH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-2 SBCT FIST support in Sa Kaeo Province for Cobra Gold 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Effie Mahugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARPAC
    I Corps
    7th Infantry Division
    Lancer Brigade
    CG24
    Cobra Gold 2024

