    The Colombian Chief of Defense, GEN Helder Geraldo, visits McEntire Joint National Guard Base Feb. 29, 2024 [Image 2 of 6]

    The Colombian Chief of Defense, GEN Helder Geraldo, visits McEntire Joint National Guard Base Feb. 29, 2024

    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Capt. Lisa Allen 

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Colombian Chief of Defense, GEN Helder Geraldo, visits McEntire Joint National Guard Base SC, Feb. 29, 2024. GEN Geraldo met with members of the Army and Air National Guard to discuss the State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Lisa Allen, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

