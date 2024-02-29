Royal Thai Marines Share Jungle Tactics with 15th MEU

U.S. Marines assigned to Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, check simulated enemy forces after conducting an ambush during jungle tactics training at Exercise Cobra Gold in Chanthaburi province, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 29, 2024. Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

