U.S. Marines assigned to Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, check simulated enemy forces after conducting an ambush during jungle tactics training at Exercise Cobra Gold in Chanthaburi province, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 29, 2024. Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2024 08:15
|Photo ID:
|8266093
|VIRIN:
|240229-M-HP224-1090
|Resolution:
|8162x4591
|Size:
|6.9 MB
|Location:
|CHANTHABURI PROVINCE, KINGDOM OF THAILAND, TH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Royal Thai Marines Share Jungle Tactics with 15th MEU [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT