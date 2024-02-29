Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Cobra Gold 2024 amphibious landing operation [Image 3 of 4]

    Exercise Cobra Gold 2024 amphibious landing operation

    THAILAND

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Alec Dionne 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    A Royal Thai Navy speedboat moves in the direction of a South Korean Navy vessel during the amphibious exercise beach landing at Cobra Gold 2024 at Hat Yao beach, Chon Buri Province, Thailand, Feb. 28, 2024. Joint exercise Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd iteration, is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia and is a concrete example of the strong alliance and strategic relationship between Thailand and the United States.
    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Alec Dionne)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 02:43
    Beach landing, CG24, Cobra Gold 2024, Helicopters, Thailand, South Korea, Navy, Marines

