A Royal Thai Navy speedboat moves in the direction of a South Korean Navy vessel during the amphibious exercise beach landing at Cobra Gold 2024 at Hat Yao beach, Chon Buri Province, Thailand, Feb. 28, 2024. Joint exercise Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd iteration, is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia and is a concrete example of the strong alliance and strategic relationship between Thailand and the United States.
(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Alec Dionne)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2024 02:43
|Photo ID:
|8265916
|VIRIN:
|240301-Z-EJ372-1004
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.35 MB
|Location:
|TH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Cobra Gold 2024 amphibious landing operation [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Alec Dionne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
