    USS America (LHA 6) pulls in to Osaka, Japan [Image 1 of 2]

    USS America (LHA 6) pulls in to Osaka, Japan

    OSAKA, JAPAN

    02.27.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    OSAKA, Japan (Feb. 27, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) cast a line while pulling in to Osaka, Japan, February 27. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jeadan Andre)

