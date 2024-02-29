Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NIOC Texas Sailors Give Insight on Information Warfare Ratings to MEPS Classifiers [Image 2 of 3]

    NIOC Texas Sailors Give Insight on Information Warfare Ratings to MEPS Classifiers

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Lehman 

    Navy Information Operations Command Texas

    240301-N-PC620-1035
    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX (March 1, 2024) Information Systems Technician 1st Class Jesse Jones, assigned to Navy Information Operations Command Texas, describes the unique facets of the IT rate in the Navy to Chief Machinist’s Mate Marcelles Mathis, a military enlisted processing classifier assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio on Fort Sam Houston, Texas, March 1, 2024. NIOC Texas is responsible for executing information and cryptologic operations to help protect the nation, safeguard U.S. interests and preserve global influence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lehman)

