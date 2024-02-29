Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V26 Marines participate in MWX during SLTE 2-24

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Sebastian Islasottone, a Jacksonville, Florida native, infantry Marine with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, provides suppressive fire using simulated rounds on an M27 rifle during a Marine Air-Ground Task Force Warfighting Exercise as part of Service Level Training Exercise 2-24 at Range 220, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 21, 2024. MWX is the culminating event for SLTE 2-24 that improves U.S. and allied service members’ operational capabilities and lethality as a MAGTF. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia)

