V26 Marines participate in MWX during SLTE 2-24

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Sebastian Islasottone, a Jacksonville, Florida native, infantry Marine with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, provides suppressive fire using simulated rounds on an M27 rifle during a Marine Air-Ground Task Force Warfighting Exercise as part of Service Level Training Exercise 2-24 at Range 220, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 21, 2024. MWX is the culminating event for SLTE 2-24 that improves U.S. and allied service members’ operational capabilities and lethality as a MAGTF. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia)

