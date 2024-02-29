U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Sebastian Islasottone, a Jacksonville, Florida native, infantry Marine with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, provides suppressive fire using simulated rounds on an M27 rifle during a Marine Air-Ground Task Force Warfighting Exercise as part of Service Level Training Exercise 2-24 at Range 220, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 21, 2024. MWX is the culminating event for SLTE 2-24 that improves U.S. and allied service members’ operational capabilities and lethality as a MAGTF. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.1849
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 16:07
|Photo ID:
|8265414
|VIRIN:
|240221-M-PG000-1154
|Resolution:
|2902x1935
|Size:
|2.85 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, V26 Marines participate in MWX during SLTE 2-24, by LCpl Richard PerezGarcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT