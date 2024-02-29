Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVAL MEDICAL CENTER CELEBRATES 153RD MEDICAL CORPS BIRTHDAY [Image 2 of 3]

    NAVAL MEDICAL CENTER CELEBRATES 153RD MEDICAL CORPS BIRTHDAY

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dylan Kinee 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) staff join to celebrate the 153rd Medical Corps Birthday in the historical Building One foyer, March 1. Capt. Brian Feldman, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth director/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Portsmouth commander welcomed the group to the celebration, and the oldest and youngest Medical Corps staff members cut the birthday cake with a U.S. Navy Officer saber. U.S. Navy physicians were officially recognized as a staff corps on March 3, 1871.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 13:00
    VIRIN: 240301-N-MT837-1009
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
