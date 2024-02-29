NAVAL MEDICAL CENTER CELEBRATES 153RD MEDICAL CORPS BIRTHDAY

Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) staff join to celebrate the 153rd Medical Corps Birthday in the historical Building One foyer, March 1. Capt. Brian Feldman, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth director/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Portsmouth commander welcomed the group to the celebration, and the oldest and youngest Medical Corps staff members cut the birthday cake with a U.S. Navy Officer saber. U.S. Navy physicians were officially recognized as a staff corps on March 3, 1871.
