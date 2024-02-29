Fort Detrick Fire & Emergency Earns International Accreditation

On Feb. 28, 2024 Fort Detrick Fire & Emergency Services officially earned Accredited Agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International and the Center of Public Safety Excellence for the second consecutive time. By earning accreditation status, Fort Detrick Fire & Emergency Services joins just over 300 fire departments throughout the world to achieve International Accredited

Agency Status. As we celebrate this achievement, we are proud to share some accreditation fun facts from the CPSE 2023 Annual Report:

-There are only 4 accredited agencies in the state of MD

-Only 13% of the entire U.S. population is protected by an accredited agency

-Only 10 Department of the Army Fire Departments have achieved accreditation status

