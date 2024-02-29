Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Al Udeid Air Base hosts Air Force Day for military families [Image 1 of 2]

    Al Udeid Air Base hosts Air Force Day for military families

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook        

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A child poses for a picture while wearing individual protective equipment during Air Force Day Feb. 29, 2024, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Air Force Day provided military families the opportunity to engage with U.S. service members and coalition partners, and experience AUAB’s mission up close. Events like these reinforce AUAB’s commitment to building enduring relations with regional partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 07:46
    Photo ID: 8264155
    VIRIN: 240229-F-BQ566-1003
    Resolution: 6861x4901
    Size: 16.01 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Al Udeid Air Base hosts Air Force Day for military families [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Al Udeid Air Base hosts Air Force Day for military families
    Al Udeid Air Base hosts Air Force Day for military families

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Defense
    Al Udeid Air Base
    U.S. Department of

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT