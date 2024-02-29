Al Udeid Air Base hosts Air Force Day for military families

A child poses for a picture while wearing individual protective equipment during Air Force Day Feb. 29, 2024, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Air Force Day provided military families the opportunity to engage with U.S. service members and coalition partners, and experience AUAB’s mission up close. Events like these reinforce AUAB’s commitment to building enduring relations with regional partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo)

