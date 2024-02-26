Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunder Brigade Soldiers visit Joseon Palace in Seoul [Image 3 of 4]

    Thunder Brigade Soldiers visit Joseon Palace in Seoul

    SEOUL, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Song A. Kim 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 210th Field Artillery Brigade participated in a Community Relations (COMREL) tour in Seoul on Feb. 29, 2024. The group of 44 Soldiers try on hanboks, traditional Korean clothing, and eat lunch at Insadong Shopping Street before exploring Gyeongbokgung Palace.

    Gyeongbokgung Palace, built in 1395, was the main royal palace of the Joseon dynasty. It is the largest of the Five Grand Palaces built by the dynasty and served as the seat of government and home of the royal family.

    USAG Yongsan-Casey organizes over 100 COMREL events per year to increase cross-cultural understanding and improve the quality of life of military service members and their families while abroad. (U.S. Army photo by Song A. Kim)

