    AvengerCon VIII Panel [Image 17 of 21]

    AvengerCon VIII Panel

    AUGUSTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Day two of AvengerCon VIII at the Georgia Cyber Innovation & Training Center on February 29 included a panel discussion focused on the recent innovations and mass proliferation of AI-driven tools, including large language models (LLMs) such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and other generative AI systems capable of creating or modifying text, audio, image, and video content.

    The panel – Kevin Dwyer, VP of Engineering at Black Cape; Maj. Ian Garrett, U.S. Army Reserve and CEO/co-founder of Phalanx; and Dr. Ravi Starzl, Adjunct Professor at Carnegie Mellon University, hosted by 1st Lt. Adrian Naaktegeboren, U.S. Army Cyber Protection Brigade – explored topics including the current state of these tools, their current and potential uses supporting cybersecurity applications and U.S. government cyberspace operations, limitations and security flaws of these systems including prompt injection, and the potential consequences of this technology for the world's larger information environment.

