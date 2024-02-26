Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARCTIC EDGE 24: HIMARS Live Fire [Image 4 of 4]

    ARCTIC EDGE 24: HIMARS Live Fire

    AK, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brian A Darling 

    Arctic Edge 2024

    Fox Battery, 2nd Battalion, 14th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, conducts a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) live fire at the Yukon Training Area on Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Feb. 24, 2024. The HIMARS live fire exercise is in response to a call for fire by a detachment of Green Berets from the 10th Special Force Group (Airborne) (not featured) posted near the simulated target. During Arctic Edge 24, more than 400 joint and allied Special Operators trained with conventional forces in extreme cold weather to sharpen Special Operation Forces’ unique capabilities such as special reconnaissance, long range movements, rapid resupply, and personnel recovery in the austere Arctic environment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brian Darling)

    This work, ARCTIC EDGE 24: HIMARS Live Fire [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Brian A Darling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NORTHCOM
    Homeland Defense
    Arctic Security
    Always Vigilant
    AE24
    Arctic Edge 24

