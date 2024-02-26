ARCTIC EDGE 24: HIMARS Live Fire

Fox Battery, 2nd Battalion, 14th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, conducts a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) live fire at the Yukon Training Area on Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Feb. 24, 2024. The HIMARS live fire exercise is in response to a call for fire by a detachment of Green Berets from the 10th Special Force Group (Airborne) (not featured) posted near the simulated target. During Arctic Edge 24, more than 400 joint and allied Special Operators trained with conventional forces in extreme cold weather to sharpen Special Operation Forces’ unique capabilities such as special reconnaissance, long range movements, rapid resupply, and personnel recovery in the austere Arctic environment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brian Darling)

Date Taken: 02.24.2024 Date Posted: 02.29.2024 Photo ID: 8262969 VIRIN: 240224-A-FZ265-1001 by SSG Brian A Darling