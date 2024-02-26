Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Washington ANG and Royal Malaysian Air Force Establish Sister Squadron Relationship [Image 2 of 2]

    Washington ANG and Royal Malaysian Air Force Establish Sister Squadron Relationship

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Western Air Defense Sector

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Gent Welsh, Washington Air National Guard commander, presents Brig. Gen. Azman bin Jantan, Deputy Assistant Chief of Staff Operations and Strategy of the Royal Malaysian Air Force, a plaque to commemorate the Airman to Airman Talks at Pacific Air Forces Headquarters, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickman, Hawaii, February 22, 2024. The Generals also signed a Sister Squadron agreement that formalizes the enduring relationship between the Royal Malaysian Air Force’s 320 Squadron, Control and Reporting Center 1 and the Washington Air National Guard’s 225th Air Defense Group, Western Air Defense Sector. The Sister Squadron relationship focuses on enhancing command and control for the air defense mission set, integrating data links, and information sharing. The State Partnership Program is a Department of State and Department of Defense joint security cooperation program administered by the National Guard Bureau that links a state's National Guard with the armed forces of a partner country in order to build long-lasting, mutually beneficial relationships with U.S. partners around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 16:35
    Photo ID: 8262715
    VIRIN: 240222-F-EA289-1273
    Resolution: 4128x2752
    Size: 8.02 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington ANG and Royal Malaysian Air Force Establish Sister Squadron Relationship [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Washington ANG and Royal Malaysian Air Force Establish Sister Squadron Relationship
    Washington ANG and Royal Malaysian Air Force Establish Sister Squadron Relationship

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Washington ANG and Royal Malaysian Air Force Establish Sister Squadron Relationship

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Washington Air National Guard
    State Partnership Program
    Western Air Defense Sector
    Royal Malaysian Air Force
    225th Air Defense Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT