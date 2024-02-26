Washington ANG and Royal Malaysian Air Force Establish Sister Squadron Relationship

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Gent Welsh, Washington Air National Guard commander, presents Brig. Gen. Azman bin Jantan, Deputy Assistant Chief of Staff Operations and Strategy of the Royal Malaysian Air Force, a plaque to commemorate the Airman to Airman Talks at Pacific Air Forces Headquarters, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickman, Hawaii, February 22, 2024. The Generals also signed a Sister Squadron agreement that formalizes the enduring relationship between the Royal Malaysian Air Force’s 320 Squadron, Control and Reporting Center 1 and the Washington Air National Guard’s 225th Air Defense Group, Western Air Defense Sector. The Sister Squadron relationship focuses on enhancing command and control for the air defense mission set, integrating data links, and information sharing. The State Partnership Program is a Department of State and Department of Defense joint security cooperation program administered by the National Guard Bureau that links a state's National Guard with the armed forces of a partner country in order to build long-lasting, mutually beneficial relationships with U.S. partners around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)

