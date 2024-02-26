Military children recognized at Kentucky General Assembly

Approximately 80 children of Kentucky military service members were recognized by the Kentucky General Assembly for Kentucky Military Kids Day at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex in Frankfort, Kentucky on Feb. 27, 2024. Children of servicemembers from almost all branches were first introduced to the House Committee for Veterans, Military, and Public Protection (VMAPP). They also participated in demonstrations from the Aviation Museum of Kentucky, scavenger hunts in the Capitol, and ended with serving as a page to their senator or representative from their home counties in a legislative session. (Kentucky National Guard photos by Andy Dickson)

