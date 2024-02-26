Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military children recognized at Kentucky General Assembly [Image 2 of 8]

    Military children recognized at Kentucky General Assembly

    FRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Dickson 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    Approximately 80 children of Kentucky military service members were recognized by the Kentucky General Assembly for Kentucky Military Kids Day at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex in Frankfort, Kentucky on Feb. 27, 2024. Children of servicemembers from almost all branches were first introduced to the House Committee for Veterans, Military, and Public Protection (VMAPP). They also participated in demonstrations from the Aviation Museum of Kentucky, scavenger hunts in the Capitol, and ended with serving as a page to their senator or representative from their home counties in a legislative session. (Kentucky National Guard photos by Andy Dickson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 12:17
    Photo ID: 8262252
    VIRIN: 240227-Z-QL321-1006
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 30.42 MB
    Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military children recognized at Kentucky General Assembly [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Military children recognized at Kentucky General Assembly
    Military children recognized at Kentucky General Assembly
    Military children recognized at Kentucky General Assembly
    Military children recognized at Kentucky General Assembly
    Military children recognized at Kentucky General Assembly
    Military children recognized at Kentucky General Assembly
    Military children recognized at Kentucky General Assembly
    Military children recognized at Kentucky General Assembly

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Military children recognized at Kentucky General Assembly

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    military families
    military children
    National Guard
    military kids
    military kids day
    kyga24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT