    Mustang of the Week: Capt. Scott Lauritsen [Image 2 of 2]

    Mustang of the Week: Capt. Scott Lauritsen

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Scott Lauritsen, 36th Fighter Squadron pilot, goes over his preflight checklist before takeoff at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 28, 2024. Lauritsen flies training sorties to bolster the 51st Fighter Wing's “Fight Tonight” mission, ensuring his skills remain honed and ready to defend the skies over the ROK. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

    Osan Air Base
    Air Force
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    51st Fighter Wing
    36th Fighter Squadron
    Mustang of the Week

