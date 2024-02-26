U.S. Air Force Capt. Scott Lauritsen, 36th Fighter Squadron pilot, goes over his preflight checklist before takeoff at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 28, 2024. Lauritsen flies training sorties to bolster the 51st Fighter Wing's “Fight Tonight” mission, ensuring his skills remain honed and ready to defend the skies over the ROK. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2024 Date Posted: 02.29.2024 02:12 Photo ID: 8261298 VIRIN: 240228-F-YU621-1002 Resolution: 5508x3665 Size: 4.94 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mustang of the Week: Capt. Scott Lauritsen [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.