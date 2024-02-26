USS Higgins (DDG 76) Flight Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 21, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Joseph Quillen, from Lyons, Indiana, gives landing directions to a HM-60S Seahawk helicopter assigned to the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, Det. 6 on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 21. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)
