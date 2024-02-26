Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Force HIMARS Unloading and Firing [Image 10 of 10]

    Joint Force HIMARS Unloading and Firing

    FORT GREELY, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Photo by Spc. Austin Steinborn 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    A M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) is fired during a joint force operation conducted by the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Marines at Fort Greely, Alaska, Feb. 16, 2024. The purpose of the operation was to conduct HIMARS Rapid Infiltration, also known as a HIRAIN, in support of exercise Arctic Edge 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Austin Steinborn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 19:57
    Photo ID: 8260933
    VIRIN: 240216-A-MH953-8966
    Resolution: 4765x3177
    Size: 8.13 MB
    Location: FORT GREELY, AK, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Force HIMARS Unloading and Firing [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Austin Steinborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    I Corps
    11th Airborne Division
    Arctic Edge
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    Arctic Angels

