A M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) is fired during a joint force operation conducted by the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Marines at Fort Greely, Alaska, Feb. 16, 2024. The purpose of the operation was to conduct HIMARS Rapid Infiltration, also known as a HIRAIN, in support of exercise Arctic Edge 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Austin Steinborn)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 19:57
|Photo ID:
|8260933
|VIRIN:
|240216-A-MH953-8966
|Resolution:
|4765x3177
|Size:
|8.13 MB
|Location:
|FORT GREELY, AK, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Force HIMARS Unloading and Firing [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Austin Steinborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
