A M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) is fired during a joint force operation conducted by the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Marines at Fort Greely, Alaska, Feb. 16, 2024. The purpose of the operation was to conduct HIMARS Rapid Infiltration, also known as a HIRAIN, in support of exercise Arctic Edge 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Austin Steinborn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2024 Date Posted: 02.28.2024 19:57 Photo ID: 8260933 VIRIN: 240216-A-MH953-8966 Resolution: 4765x3177 Size: 8.13 MB Location: FORT GREELY, AK, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Force HIMARS Unloading and Firing [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Austin Steinborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.