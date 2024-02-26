Padre Island transits Galveston Harbor

The trailing suction hopper dredge Padre Island from Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company, LLC transits Galveston Harbor in Galveston, Texas, Feb. 28, 2024. Padre Island is currently dredging as part of a contract to perform maintenance dredging in parts of Galveston Harbor. The work started July 28, 2023, is scheduled to be completed March 26, 2024, and is estimated to remove 2.5 million cubic yards of dredge material. U.S. Army photo by Trevor Welsh. (Released)

