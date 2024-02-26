Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Padre Island transits Galveston Harbor [Image 1 of 4]

    Padre Island transits Galveston Harbor

    GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Trevor Welsh 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District

    The trailing suction hopper dredge Padre Island from Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company, LLC transits Galveston Harbor in Galveston, Texas, Feb. 28, 2024. Padre Island is currently dredging as part of a contract to perform maintenance dredging in parts of Galveston Harbor. The work started July 28, 2023, is scheduled to be completed March 26, 2024, and is estimated to remove 2.5 million cubic yards of dredge material. U.S. Army photo by Trevor Welsh. (Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 18:42
    Photo ID: 8260758
    VIRIN: 240228-A-ZS026-1003
    Resolution: 4032x2528
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: GALVESTON, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Navigation
    Dredging
    Padre Island
    Galveston Harbor

