Sgt. Jordan Myles, a chemical, radiological, biological, and nuclear specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 334th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa National Guard speaks to community leaders and employers at a community engagement event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Feb. 22, 2024. Myles went to Louisiana Tech University to play football but because he was not enrolled on an athletic scholarship, he turned to the Guard for college tuition money. His reason for serving does not end at the paycheck: his three great uncles and served in the Active Duty Army. Myles looked at them as male role models growing up.



“The man that I have become because of this uniform, first of all, is a man of integrity. Knowing exactly what integrity means, in its entirety. Because a lot of people don’t. They think, you know, it’s simply just doing the right things when no one’s around. But integrity is a lot more than that. Integrity is also staying true to who you are. Integrity is also staying true to the things you represent. Wearing this uniform, that helped me be able to visually see everybody who is representing everything that I am representing,” said Myles. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Rachel I. White)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 02.28.2024 10:01 Photo ID: 8259706 VIRIN: 240223-Z-PI822-1036 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 32.82 MB Location: CEDAR RAPIDS, IA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Be all you can be [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Rachel White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.