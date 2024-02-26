Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Guard director pitches priorities during legislative workshop [Image 3 of 4]

    Air Guard director pitches priorities during legislative workshop

    D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker 

    Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, director, Air National Guard, speaks to National Guard leadership on legislative priorities during a legislative workshop held at the National Guard Association of the United States building, Washington, D.C., Feb. 27, 2024. The workshop provided Loh an opportunity for legislative liaisons and congressional affairs contact officers from each state, territory, and D.C. to hear about National Guard priorities and insight on issues affecting the Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    National Guard
    legislative liaison

