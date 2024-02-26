TACP maximize C2 mesh communications

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Sawtell, 14th Air Support Operations Squadron Tactical Air Control Party member, looks out from an operating location during night operations at exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-1 on San Clemente Island, California, Jan. 31, 2024. This team of TACPs focused on optimizing distributed mesh communication networks to propel ground-based tactical Command and Control operations. Low-profile, resilient TACP communications feed into a larger Joint All-Domain Command and Control framework to extend theater networks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Christian Little)

Date Taken: 01.31.2024
Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US