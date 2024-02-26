U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Sawtell, 14th Air Support Operations Squadron Tactical Air Control Party member, looks out from an operating location during night operations at exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-1 on San Clemente Island, California, Jan. 31, 2024. This team of TACPs focused on optimizing distributed mesh communication networks to propel ground-based tactical Command and Control operations. Low-profile, resilient TACP communications feed into a larger Joint All-Domain Command and Control framework to extend theater networks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Christian Little)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2024 14:15
|Photo ID:
|8258173
|VIRIN:
|240131-F-TF384-1007
|Resolution:
|2364x2364
|Size:
|3.84 MB
|Location:
|SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TACP maximize C2 mesh communications [Image 13 of 13], by Capt. Christian Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bamboo Eagle 24-1: TACP maximize C2 mesh communications
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT