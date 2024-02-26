Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TACP maximize C2 mesh communications [Image 13 of 13]

    TACP maximize C2 mesh communications

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Capt. Christian Little 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Sawtell, 14th Air Support Operations Squadron Tactical Air Control Party member, looks out from an operating location during night operations at exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-1 on San Clemente Island, California, Jan. 31, 2024. This team of TACPs focused on optimizing distributed mesh communication networks to propel ground-based tactical Command and Control operations. Low-profile, resilient TACP communications feed into a larger Joint All-Domain Command and Control framework to extend theater networks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Christian Little)

    Bamboo Eagle 24-1: TACP maximize C2 mesh communications

    TACP
    C2
    Bamboo Eagle
    BENAFB
    BE 24-1
    Strike C2

