BTF 24-2 prepares for first takeoff

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing, sits on the apron during Bomber Task Force 24-2 at Luleå-Kallax Air Base, Sweden, Feb. 26, 2024. For the U.S., presence is the most visible symbol of assurance and commitment to NATO Allies and partners. BTF operations provide U.S. leaders with strategic options to assure Allies and partners, while deterring potential adversary aggression across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Cameron Silver)

