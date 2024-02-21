Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. INDOPACOM Commander Visits Nepal's Chief of Army Staff

    U.S. INDOPACOM Commander Visits Nepal’s Chief of Army Staff

    NEPAL

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Shannon Smith 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Adm. John C. Aquilino salutes members of the Nepali Army during an honors ceremony in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Feb. 26, 2024. The U.S. and Nepal have a long-standing relationship and routinely participate in combined peacekeeping and disaster preparedness exercises together, demonstrating the continued growth of the over 75-year relationship built on dedication, mutual respect and trust toward the Nepalese people. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 01:47
    Honors
    Nepal
    MPE
    Partners and Allies
    USINDOPACOM
    INDOPACOM

