U.S. INDOPACOM Commander Visits Nepal’s Chief of Army Staff

Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Adm. John C. Aquilino salutes members of the Nepali Army during an honors ceremony in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Feb. 26, 2024. The U.S. and Nepal have a long-standing relationship and routinely participate in combined peacekeeping and disaster preparedness exercises together, demonstrating the continued growth of the over 75-year relationship built on dedication, mutual respect and trust toward the Nepalese people. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

Date Taken: 02.26.2024 Location: NP