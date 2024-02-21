Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 325th MDG reveals repaired annex [Image 4 of 4]

    The 325th MDG reveals repaired annex

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Cameron Otte 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Michael Palase, 325th Medical Group facility manager leads a tour of the medical facilities annex at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 26, 2024. Before the tour, the 325th MDG held a ribbon-cutting ceremony after six years of reconstruction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 16:34
    Photo ID: 8256259
    VIRIN: 240226-F-HV886-1052
    Resolution: 7610x5016
    Size: 5.56 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 325th MDG reveals repaired annex [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The 325th MDG reveals repaired annex
    The 325th MDG reveals repaired annex
    The 325th MDG reveals repaired annex
    The 325th MDG reveals repaired annex

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ribbon Cutting
    325 MDG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT