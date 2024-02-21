Michael Palase, 325th Medical Group facility manager leads a tour of the medical facilities annex at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 26, 2024. Before the tour, the 325th MDG held a ribbon-cutting ceremony after six years of reconstruction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 16:34
|Photo ID:
|8256259
|VIRIN:
|240226-F-HV886-1052
|Resolution:
|7610x5016
|Size:
|5.56 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 325th MDG reveals repaired annex [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT