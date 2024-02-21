The Norwegian Home Guard Rapid Reaction Force Complete STX Lanes during NOREX 51

The Norwegian Home Guard Rapid Response Force completes Situational Training Exercises (STX) with the Minnesota National Guard at Camp Ripley Training Center in Little Falls, Minnesota on February 11th, 2024. The STX events are a part of a culminating event during the 51st Norwegian Reciprocal Troop Exchange between the Norwegian Home Guard and Minnesota National Guard (Minnesota Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Jorden Newbanks).

