    The Norwegian Home Guard Rapid Reaction Force Complete STX Lanes during NOREX 51 [Image 7 of 20]

    The Norwegian Home Guard Rapid Reaction Force Complete STX Lanes during NOREX 51

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jorden Newbanks 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    The Norwegian Home Guard Rapid Response Force completes Situational Training Exercises (STX) with the Minnesota National Guard at Camp Ripley Training Center in Little Falls, Minnesota on February 11th, 2024. The STX events are a part of a culminating event during the 51st Norwegian Reciprocal Troop Exchange between the Norwegian Home Guard and Minnesota National Guard (Minnesota Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Jorden Newbanks).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 14:48
    Photo ID: 8255941
    VIRIN: 240211-Z-AR912-1007
    Resolution: 3715x5573
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Norwegian Home Guard Rapid Reaction Force Complete STX Lanes during NOREX 51 [Image 20 of 20], by SGT Jorden Newbanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint Training
    Norway
    STX
    NOREX
    Camp Ripley Training Center

