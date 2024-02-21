Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE employee remembers role in Desert Storm [Image 2 of 2]

    USACE employee remembers role in Desert Storm

    KUWAIT

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Richard Bumgardner 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Expeditionary District

    Michael Corcoran, a contracting officer technical representative with the Transatlantic Division’s forward deployed Expeditionary District, inspects an electrical box on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Feb. 26, 2024. (US Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 09:16
    Photo ID: 8255077
    VIRIN: 240226-A-JJ298-1002
    Resolution: 2614x3267
    Size: 425.03 KB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

