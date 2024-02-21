Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bomber Task Force Airmen meet with congressional staff delegation [Image 1 of 3]

    Bomber Task Force Airmen meet with congressional staff delegation

    GUAM

    02.20.2024

    Photo by Capt. Stephen Collier 

    Minot Air Force Base Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen of the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron stand at attention during the arrival of Brig. Gen. Thomas Palenske, 36th Wing commander, as well as staffers with the Senate Armed Services Committee during a congressional staff delegation visit at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 20, 2024. Led by Dr. Jonathan Epstein, the staffers visited the base to gain a hands-on understanding of Air Force capabilities in Guam. The U.S. routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to our allies and partners through the global employment of our military forces. B-52s, aircrew and support personnel assigned to the 23rd EBS are deployed to Guam from Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Stephen J. Collier)

