B-1 Maintenance Bomber Task Force 24-2

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, service a B-1B Lancer during Bomber Task Force 24-2 at Luleå-Kallax Air Base, Sweden, Feb. 25, 2024. By maintaining a ready and capable strategic bomber force, U.S. support to coalition forces maintains strategic access and agility in a dynamic security environment. BTF operations provide U.S. leaders with strategic options to assure Allies and partners, while deterring potential adversary aggression across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

