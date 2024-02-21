Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-1 Maintenance Bomber Task Force 24-2 [Image 6 of 6]

    B-1 Maintenance Bomber Task Force 24-2

    LULEA, SWEDEN

    02.25.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, service a B-1B Lancer during Bomber Task Force 24-2 at Luleå-Kallax Air Base, Sweden, Feb. 25, 2024. By maintaining a ready and capable strategic bomber force, U.S. support to coalition forces maintains strategic access and agility in a dynamic security environment. BTF operations provide U.S. leaders with strategic options to assure Allies and partners, while deterring potential adversary aggression across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2024
    Date Posted: 02.25.2024 08:49
    Photo ID: 8254004
    VIRIN: 240225-F-HX125-1158
    Resolution: 7752x5168
    Size: 4.48 MB
    Location: LULEA, SE
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-1 Maintenance Bomber Task Force 24-2 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Sweden
    B-1B Lancer
    allies and partners
    BTF242
    bomber task force 24-2

