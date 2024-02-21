Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Dry Dock 5 Anchoring Ceremony [Image 11 of 11]

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Dry Dock 5 Anchoring Ceremony

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2024

    Photo by Justice Vannatta 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    240224-N-EL904-0015 Guests at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) Dry Dock 5 Anchoring Ceremony placed their signatures on piles that will anchor the foundational footprint of Dry Dock 5 at PHNSY & IMF. This is the first graving dock built in Pearl Harbor since 1943 and the highest-value single construction project in the history of the Navy. The new dry dock will enhance PHNSY & IMF’s mission to repair, maintain, and modernize Navy fast-attack submarines and surface ships, keeping them Fit to Fight. U.S. Navy photo by Justice Vannatta

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Celebrates Milestone at Historic Dry Dock Construction

