    2-2 SBCT Equipment Arrives to Sa Kaeo Province for Cobra Gold 2024 [Image 1 of 6]

    2-2 SBCT Equipment Arrives to Sa Kaeo Province for Cobra Gold 2024

    SA KAEO PROVINCE, THAILAND

    02.18.2024

    Photo by Spc. Hayden Epperley 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    A U.S. Army Soldier from 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, Joint Base Lewis-McChord observes the arrival of U.S. Army equipment at Sa Kaeo Province, Thailand, Feb. 19, 2024, in preparation for the upcoming annual Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 2024. Joint Exercise Cobra Gold is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia and a concrete example of the strong alliance and strategic relationship between Thailand and the United States. This year will be the 43rd iteration of the multilateral exercise and will be held from Feb. 27 to March 8, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hayden Epperley, 2-2 SBCT)

    This work, 2-2 SBCT Equipment Arrives to Sa Kaeo Province for Cobra Gold 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Hayden Epperley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CG24, Cobra Gold 2024, Lancer Brigade, USARPAC, I Corps, 7th Infantry Division

