    U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing set up concertina wire in preparation for Exercise Nordic Response 24

    SETERMOEN, 2, NORWAY

    02.20.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Orlanys Diaz Figueroa 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. John Shirley, a native of New York and a musician with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, sets up concertina wire in preparation for Exercise Nordic Response 24 at Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 20, 2024. Exercise Nordic Response, formerly known as Cold Response, is a NATO training event conducted every two years to promote military competency in arctic environments and to foster interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and allied nations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Orlanys Diaz Figueroa)

