Deputy Commander of Royal Canadian Air Force Visits COMLOG WESTPAC

240219-N-HG389-1006 SINGAPORE (Feb. 19, 2024) Capt. Thomas Jenkins, Deputy Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), right, meets with Royal Canadian Air Force Maj. Gen. Jamie Speiser-Blanchet, deputy commander, Royal Canadian Air Force, left, during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Station (SNI), Feb. 19. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners, to sustain patrols in the Indo-Pacific, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker/Released)
