Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Deputy Commander of Royal Canadian Air Force Visits COMLOG WESTPAC [Image 2 of 2]

    Deputy Commander of Royal Canadian Air Force Visits COMLOG WESTPAC

    SINGAPORE

    02.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Parker 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    240219-N-HG389-1006 SINGAPORE (Feb. 19, 2024) Capt. Thomas Jenkins, Deputy Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), right, meets with Royal Canadian Air Force Maj. Gen. Jamie Speiser-Blanchet, deputy commander, Royal Canadian Air Force, left, during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Station (SNI), Feb. 19. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners, to sustain patrols in the Indo-Pacific, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 20:32
    Photo ID: 8250834
    VIRIN: 240219-N-HG389-1014
    Resolution: 6250x4167
    Size: 669.15 KB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deputy Commander of Royal Canadian Air Force Visits COMLOG WESTPAC [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Brandon Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Deputy Commander of Royal Canadian Air Force Visits COMLOG WESTPAC
    Deputy Commander of Royal Canadian Air Force Visits COMLOG WESTPAC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Canada
    Singapore
    Air Force
    COMLOG WESTPAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT