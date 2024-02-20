An amphibious combat vehicle attached to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, enters the well deck during ACV Certification II training with USS Boxer (LHD 4), while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 10, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.10.2023 Date Posted: 02.22.2024 19:13 Photo ID: 8250766 VIRIN: 231010-N-ME861-1458 Resolution: 3390x2260 Size: 781.75 KB Location: CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACV Amphibious Operations with Boxer [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 James Finney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.