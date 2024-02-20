Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACV Amphibious Operations with Boxer [Image 3 of 4]

    ACV Amphibious Operations with Boxer

    CA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Finney 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    An amphibious combat vehicle attached to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, enters the well deck during ACV Certification II training with USS Boxer (LHD 4), while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 10, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

