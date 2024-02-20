Blue Angels, Thunderbirds Conduct 5th Annual Joint-Training in El Centro

240222-N-DN159-1089 EL CENTRO, Calif. (Feb. 22, 2024) The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, welcome the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds to Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro. The Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds will conduct a joint training exchange onboard NAF El Centro, Feb. 22 - March 1, to trade best practices and develop team interoperability in preparation for the 2024 show season. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Crayton Agnew/Released)

