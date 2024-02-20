Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Angels, Thunderbirds Conduct 5th Annual Joint-Training in El Centro

    EL CENTRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Crayton Agnew 

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    240222-N-DN159-1089 EL CENTRO, Calif. (Feb. 22, 2024) The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, welcome the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds to Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro. The Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds will conduct a joint training exchange onboard NAF El Centro, Feb. 22 - March 1, to trade best practices and develop team interoperability in preparation for the 2024 show season. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Crayton Agnew/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 16:36
    Photo ID: 8250529
    VIRIN: 240222-N-DN159-1089
    Resolution: 4722x3373
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: EL CENTRO, CA, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Winter Training
    El Centro
    Blue Angels
    U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds
    NFDS Blue Angels

