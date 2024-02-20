Blue Angels, Thunderbirds Conduct 5th Annual Joint-Training in El Centro

EL CENTRO, Calif. - The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, and the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, will conduct a joint training exchange onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro, Feb. 22 - March 1, to trade best practices and develop team interoperability in preparation for the 2024 show season.



Both teams are in the middle of their winter training cycles and will not conduct performances. Training flights with similar profiles to the air show routine will be conducted in accordance with annual training objectives.



"We’ve been eagerly looking forward to our annual joint training session with the Thunderbirds," said Cmdr. Alex Armatas, commanding officer and flight leader of the Blue Angels. “This marks the fifth consecutive year that we have had the privilege of engaging in collaborative training with the Thunderbirds, allowing us to exchange knowledge and skills. Our Air Force counterparts truly grasp the level of commitment and effort required to execute flight demonstrations nationwide."



The last time the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds performed together at an air show was at the Point Mugu Air Show in Point Mugu, Calif., March 18-19, 2023.



The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps through flight demonstrations and community outreach while inspiring a culture of excellence and service to the country. 2024 marks the Blue Angels’ 78th show season representing the United States Navy and Marine Corps.



The Blue Angels are scheduled to perform 64 flight demonstrations at 32 locations across the United States this year.



The Thunderbirds mission is to recruit, retain and inspire past, present and future Airmen while showcasing the pride, precision and professionalism of America’s Airmen. 2024 marks the Thunderbirds’ 71st year representing the United States Air Force. The Thunderbirds are scheduled to perform 54 flight demonstrations at 29 locations across the United States and Canada this year.



For more information about the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds, including both team’s 2024 air show schedules, visit www.blueangels.navy.mil and airforce.com/thunderbirds.



For more information about the U.S. Navy, visit www.navy.mil, the U.S. Marine Corps at www.usmc.mil, and the U.S. Air Force at www.af.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 02.22.2024 16:33 Story ID: 464513 Location: EL CENTRO, CA, US Web Views: 298 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Blue Angels, Thunderbirds Conduct 5th Annual Joint-Training in El Centro, by PO2 Crayton Agnew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.