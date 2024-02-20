Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Clinton Murray Medical Basic Officer leadership Course Leader Professional Development [Image 3 of 4]

    Brig. Gen. Clinton Murray Medical Basic Officer leadership Course Leader Professional Development

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    Brig. Gen. Clinton Murray visited the Medical Basic Officer leadership Course (BOLC) at Camp Bullis,
    Joint Base San Antonio, TX on Feb. 21. The U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE) Commanding General shared leadership philosophy with the students then answered questions. Afterwards he posed for a group photo with the class.

    The students were in the final days of a two week field training exercise prior to graduation.

    BOLC is designed to instruct students on the basics of being an Army and Army Medical Department (AMEDD) officer. It assists them in making their transition into the Army a smooth one. This course provides the student with an increased understanding of the U.S. Army, its various missions and most importantly how to contribute to the success of those missions. The student`s focus at MEDCoE is discipline, teamwork, basic Soldier skills, tactical medical doctrine and learning the principles behind becoming a resilient, agile leader.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
